The Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT

It's the second largest jackpot in history. And if the winner opts for a lump sum, they'll get nearly $650 million. Every ticket has a one in 302.6 million chance of winning.

