As the economy stalls, big tech companies prepare for tougher times
The pandemic fueled a tech boom, but now tech companies are scaling back hiring and hunkering down for a tougher economy than expected.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The pandemic fueled a tech boom, but now tech companies are scaling back hiring and hunkering down for a tougher economy than expected.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.