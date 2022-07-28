© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25K towards a new car or $20K in cash. Buy your raffle tickets now!

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Asma Khalid
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT

Senators Schumer and Manchin agree to bill on Democrats' priorities. President Biden will soon talk to China's leader. Secretary of State Blinken to discuss jailed Americans with Russian counterpart.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.