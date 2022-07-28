Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall
Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Capitol's Statuary Hall Collection.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Capitol's Statuary Hall Collection.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.