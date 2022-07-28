© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A lawmaker in the Philippines really hates it when someone ghosts him

Published July 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT

He proposed a bill that would make ghosting illegal. The bill says ghosting should be treated as an emotional offense but doesn't list specific penalties.

