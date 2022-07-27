© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Raffle deadline tonight at 7pm: $2K in gas cards or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets now!

Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe to 20% of normal capacity

By A Martínez,
Rob Schmitz
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

Russia claims mechanical issues are the reason for the supply cut. Germany's economy minister accused Russia's president of playing a "duplicitous game."

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.