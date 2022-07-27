Morning news brief
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates Wednesday. An Indiana doctor says she's been harassed for giving an abortion to a 10-year-old who had been raped. Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates Wednesday. An Indiana doctor says she's been harassed for giving an abortion to a 10-year-old who had been raped. Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.