Cleaning a great floating garbage patch the size of Texas

By Gabe O'Connor,
Justine Kenin
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT

The Kwai, a 140-foot cargo ship, just made a 45-day round trip from Hawaii and back. It's load? About 96 tons of trash from a floating garbage patch the size of Texas.

