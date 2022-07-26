© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Redistricting in Florida pits 2 House incumbents against each other

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

Rep. Al Lawson, a Democrat, will face off against Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican, after a controversial redistricting map in the state drew out Lawson's historically Black district.

Valerie Crowder
