Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83
Actor Paul Sorvino died Monday. He was known for his role as Paulie in Martin Scorcese's gangster epic, "Goodfellas." He was 83 years old.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Actor Paul Sorvino died Monday. He was known for his role as Paulie in Martin Scorcese's gangster epic, "Goodfellas." He was 83 years old.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.