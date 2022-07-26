© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83

By Andrew Limbong
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

Actor Paul Sorvino died Monday. He was known for his role as Paulie in Martin Scorcese's gangster epic, "Goodfellas." He was 83 years old.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
