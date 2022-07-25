Encore: Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience
Ladee Hubbard, author of the short story collection The Last Suspicious Holdout, talks about love, family, resilience and grief in the Black community.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Ladee Hubbard, author of the short story collection The Last Suspicious Holdout, talks about love, family, resilience and grief in the Black community.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.