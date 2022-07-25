Bob Rafelson, 'Five Easy Pieces' director, has died at age 89
Filmmaker Bob Rafelson, a key figure in the 1970s New Hollywood movement and director of Five Easy Pieces, has died at 89 from lung cancer.
Filmmaker Bob Rafelson, a key figure in the 1970s New Hollywood movement and director of Five Easy Pieces, has died at 89 from lung cancer.
