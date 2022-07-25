© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are nearly resolved, the White House doctor says

By Washington desk
Published July 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with his national security team on July 22 from the White House in Washington.
Adama Schultz
/
AP
President Biden's symptoms from COVID-19 "have now almost completely resolved," according to a letter from his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor says Biden reports "residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness" after four full days of Paxlovid treatment. He also notes Biden's pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and temperature are all normal.

Biden is due to remain in isolation through Tuesday. If he tests negative after that and is feeling well beyond his five-day course of Paxlovid, he may resume normal activities on Wednesday.

