© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets now!

Pandemic court closures could be driving high crime rates

Published July 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Alec MacGillis, reporter for ProPublica, about how court closures may have affected crime rates during pandemic shutdowns.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.