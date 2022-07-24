© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Music Moment: Cuco

Published July 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT

The Mexican American musician Cuco released his new album last week, filled with nostalgic, psychedelic R&B tracks. Writer Nayeli Portillo shares their favorite songs from Fantasy Getaway.

