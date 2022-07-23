LEARNING BACK TO NORMAL
New education data show progress for many students in the U.S. after they spent years in online classrooms. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jill Barshay, a writer at The Hechinger Report.
Copyright 2022 NPR
New education data show progress for many students in the U.S. after they spent years in online classrooms. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jill Barshay, a writer at The Hechinger Report.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.