© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!

Record high temperatures cause infrastructure damage in Britain

By Willem Marx
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT

A heat wave that's been affecting Europe has caused dangerous infrastructure damage in Britain. The country's transportation sector has seen the worst of it.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Willem Marx

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.