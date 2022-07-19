Morning news brief
Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Iran. Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week. And for the first time since 2015, the ATF has a permanent director.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Iran. Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week. And for the first time since 2015, the ATF has a permanent director.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.