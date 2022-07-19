Desus and Mero changed late night TV. Now, their show is ending after 4 seasons
Desus and Mero are ending their Showtime comedy show after four seasons. The duo started with a podcast but left a lasting imprint on late night TV.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Desus and Mero are ending their Showtime comedy show after four seasons. The duo started with a podcast but left a lasting imprint on late night TV.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.