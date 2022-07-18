Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses
A steep sell-off has hurt many first-time investors who bought crypto last year, when Bitcoin and other digital currencies were hitting record highs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A steep sell-off has hurt many first-time investors who bought crypto last year, when Bitcoin and other digital currencies were hitting record highs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.