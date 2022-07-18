© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!

Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses

By David Gura
Published July 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT

A steep sell-off has hurt many first-time investors who bought crypto last year, when Bitcoin and other digital currencies were hitting record highs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.