National Park Service considers expanding civil rights sites — some controversial
The National Park Service is exploring the idea of expanding its civil rights sites; some of them controversial, some not.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The National Park Service is exploring the idea of expanding its civil rights sites; some of them controversial, some not.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.