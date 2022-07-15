© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia for a controversial trip

By Daniel Estrin
Published July 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT

After two days with Israeli leaders, President Biden heads to the Israeli-occupied West Bank before making the most controversial stop on his Mideast trip — Saudi Arabia.

