Special Broadcasts: Writers on a New England Stage

NHPR will broadcast its two most recent Writers on a New England Stage events, held in partnership with The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

On Tuesday, July 14 at 2 pm, NHPR will air its interview with author Erik Larson. This was recorded Wednesday, Feb. 16 at The Music Hall and was hosted by Peter Biello. Larson discussed his latest bestseller, The Splendid and the Vile. The interview will rebroadcast at 9 pm on July 14.

Larson’s book follows Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he teaches the British people “the art of being fearless” during Hitler’s relentless march. As event organizers note, the author frames his account as both political brinkmanship and intimate domestic drama, drawing on rich archives and little-known intelligence reports. Larson moves readers through London’s darkest year and brings to life the day-to-day experiences of Churchill, his family, and the advisers in the Prime Minister’s “Secret Circle.”

And on Thursday, July 21, NHPR will broadcast its interview with author Amor Towles. This was recorded on Tuesday, May 10 at The Music Hall and hosted by Peter Biello. Towles discussed his novel, The Lincoln Highway , which follows the unpredictable journey of three friends fresh from a juvenile work farm in 1950’s America. The interview with Towles will rebroadcast at 9 pm on July 21.

NHPR and The Music Hall have three more exciting Writers on a New England Stage events planned for this fall, with authors Nina Totenberg, Huma Abedin, and John Irving. More information on dates and tickets can be found here.

