Michigan organizers petition to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

By Kate Wells
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT

Organizers in Michigan submitted 750,000 signatures for a November ballot initiative to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution.

Kate Wells
