There's a vaccine and decades of research against Monkeypox. So why is it spreading?
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA about Monkeypox and measures being taken to mitigate the spread.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA about Monkeypox and measures being taken to mitigate the spread.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.