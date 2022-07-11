© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $25k toward a new car or $20k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!

Exotic dancers in Hollywood push for unionization

By Daniel Estrin
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

A strip club in Hollywood is one of the latest places in the nation seeing increased unionization efforts. Dancers say their occupation is dangerous and they need more protection.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.