© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $25k toward a new car or $20k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!

A sunrise trek to a fire tower in N.Y.'s Adirondack Mountains

By Brian Mann
Published July 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT

An NPR reporter takes an early mountain trip up one of New York's Adirondack mountains. (This piece originally aired July 6, 2022, on All Things Considered.)

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Brian Mann

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.