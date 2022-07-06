Morning news brief
The Highland Park shooting suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. A Georgia grand jury subpoenas top Trump allies. Two key U.K. senior ministers quit Boris Johnson's government.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Highland Park shooting suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. A Georgia grand jury subpoenas top Trump allies. Two key U.K. senior ministers quit Boris Johnson's government.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.