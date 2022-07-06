© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT

The Highland Park shooting suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. A Georgia grand jury subpoenas top Trump allies. Two key U.K. senior ministers quit Boris Johnson's government.

