It's not July 4th without Nathan's hot dog eating contest
Joey Chestnut took his 15th win at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, N.Y. Miki Sudo made a decisive comeback to win the women's title.
Copyright 2022 NPR
