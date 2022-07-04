Rescuers in Italy are looking for missing mountain climbers after an avalanche
A large chunk of ice broke off an Alpine glacier in the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy — triggering an avalanche that killed several people.
Copyright 2022 NPR
