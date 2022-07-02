© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $25k toward a new car or $20k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!

Dozens are feared lost after a ship sinks in the South China Sea

By The Associated Press
Published July 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Helicopter crew members winch up a man from a sinking ship in the South China Sea on Saturday as a storm was moving in the area.
Handout
/
Hong Kong Government Flying Service via AP
Helicopter crew members winch up a man from a sinking ship in the South China Sea on Saturday as a storm was moving in the area.

HONG KONG — An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) Saturday.

Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.

A helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea on Saturday.
Handout / Hong Kong Government Flying Service via AP
/
Hong Kong Government Flying Service via AP
A helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea on Saturday.

The accident occurred about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong.

The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.

The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.