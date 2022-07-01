© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A judge in Kentucky blocks 2 state laws that stopped abortions

Published July 1, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

Abortions may resume in Kentucky on Friday. A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against two laws that prohibit nearly all abortions in the commonwealth.

