SCOTUS rules Biden can end 'Remain in Mexico'

Published June 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration was within its rights when it ended the Trump-era immigration and asylum policy known as "Remain in Mexico."

