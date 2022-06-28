© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR's Summer Raffle

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
2022 Summer Raffle

NHPR's most anticipated fundraiser is here - the Summer Raffle. Someone will walk (or drive) away with $25,000 toward a new car or $20,000 in cash. But wait! There's more! We have other prizes too including four prizes of $2,000 in gas cards (or electric vehicle charging), a bike and a bike rack, and a stand-up paddle board. All you have to do to participate is purchase your ticket(s). And the sooner you purchase your ticket(s), the more raffles you're entered in!

When you purchase your ticket(s), you'll be supporting independent, local journalism in the Granite State - all while having fun in the NHPR Summer Raffle!

When you purchase your Summer Raffle ticket(s) by 12:00 p.m (noon) on Saturday, July 23, 2022 you'll be entered into all the prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle including:

  • Four chances to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner's choice (winner can choose two gas stations) or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging.
  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.
  • A 10'5" ISLE VERSA stand-up paddle board with paddle.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • Three chances to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner's choice (winner can choose two gas stations) or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging.
  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.
  • A 10'5" ISLE VERSA stand-up paddle board with paddle.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • Two chances to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner's choice (winner can choose two gas stations) or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging.
  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.
  • A 10'5" ISLE VERSA stand-up paddle board with paddle.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • One chance to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner's choice (winner can choose two gas stations) or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging.
  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.
  • A 10'5" ISLE VERSA stand-up paddle board with paddle.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.
  • A 10'5" ISLE VERSA stand-up paddle board with paddle.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prizes of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.
  • A FX2 bike and Yakima bike rack donated by S&W Sports.

When you purchase your Summer Raffle tickets by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, July 30, 2022 you'll be entered into the following prize of NHPR's 2022 Summer Raffle:

  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group. You can choose from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai or Mazda.

Thank you to our Summer Raffle sponsors!

2022 Summer Raffle Sponsors

Complete Rules & Regulations
Summer Raffle FAQs

