Morning news brief
Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.