Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT

Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades.

