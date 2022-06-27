© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

The future of the anti-abortion-rights movement

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life America, about the anti-abortion rights movement's goals now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.