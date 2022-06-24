Former governor whose bill was at the center of Roe ruling reacts to SCOTUS' decision
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Phil Bryant, the former governor of Mississippi, who signed a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks.
Copyright 2022 NPR
