© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

More than 200 civilians have reportedly been killed in an ethnic attack in Ethiopia

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT

There are reports of an attack in the Ethiopia's Oromia region leading to scores of deaths. Yet details of what happened are hard to verify.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.