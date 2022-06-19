Carnivorous plant collector vies for 'best in show'
David Fefferman with the Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts discusses his love of animal-eating plants and the group's expo, which takes place this weekend.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Fefferman with the Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts discusses his love of animal-eating plants and the group's expo, which takes place this weekend.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.