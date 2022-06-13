© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

Snoop Dogg gives his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation

Published June 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT

Snoop Dogg had previously been paying the blunt man $40,000 to $50,000 a year, but he tweeted last week that he's upped the salary to an undisclosed amount.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.