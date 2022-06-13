Baxter Black, cowboy poet and 'Morning Edition' commentator, dies at 77
Baxter Black — a cowboy poet, philosopher and former large-animal veterinarian --- has died. He was a Morning Edition commentator for more than 20 years.
