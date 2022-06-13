© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

Another ugly day for stocks pushed the S&P 500 into a 'bear market'

By David Gura
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT

Ahead of a critical Federal Reserve meeting, disappointing data on inflation has pushed the S&P 500, a broad-based stock index, into bear market territory.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.