COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped
The Biden administration announced that it will drop the requirement for travelers coming to the United States by air to test negative for COVID-19 before departure.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Biden administration announced that it will drop the requirement for travelers coming to the United States by air to test negative for COVID-19 before departure.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.