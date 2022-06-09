© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

3 people died in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

By Jonathan Franklin
Published June 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md. on Thursday.

Three people are dead and one person was left injured after a shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Md., officials say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local authorities in the investigation into the shooting.

U.S. Rep. David Trone released a statement on Twitter following the shooting, saying his office was in contact with authorities in the area and are actively monitoring the shooting.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.

