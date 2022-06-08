The Tampa Bay Lightning are after their 3rd Stanley Cup in a row
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan about how consistent the Tampa Bay Lightning have been over the past three NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan about how consistent the Tampa Bay Lightning have been over the past three NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.