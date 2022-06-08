© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey

By Peter Kenyon
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT

Possible Turkish naval escorts for grain ships coming from Ukraine and going around the world could be under discussion when Russia's foreign minister visits Turkey.

