Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey
Possible Turkish naval escorts for grain ships coming from Ukraine and going around the world could be under discussion when Russia's foreign minister visits Turkey.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Possible Turkish naval escorts for grain ships coming from Ukraine and going around the world could be under discussion when Russia's foreign minister visits Turkey.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.