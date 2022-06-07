Oklahoma Sooners bring softball to the forefront with remarkable winning streak
College softball's Oklahoma Sooners have won 57 games this season, and have lost just three. And 40 of those wins came through the mercy rule.
Copyright 2022 NPR
College softball's Oklahoma Sooners have won 57 games this season, and have lost just three. And 40 of those wins came through the mercy rule.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.