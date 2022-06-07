Far right Proud Boys leader charged with seditious conspiracy related to Jan. 6
A grand jury has accused Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates with seditious conpsiracy tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the Captiol.
Copyright 2022 NPR
