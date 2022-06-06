The Summit of the Americas is often messy, and this year's looks to be no different
The Summit of the Americas has a long history of being kind of messy. This year's summit in Los Angeles seems quite likely to follow suit.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Summit of the Americas has a long history of being kind of messy. This year's summit in Los Angeles seems quite likely to follow suit.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.