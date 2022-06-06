© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
22 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

Lithuana urges the world to stand up against Russia

By Rob Schmitz
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT

Lithuana has warned its neighbors for years about the dangers posed by Russia. The country is once again calling for the international community to do more to stop Russia.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.